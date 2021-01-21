The Fedeli Group Enters Medicare Space, Announces Acquisition of KAZ Company

"At a time when the healthcare system is facing tremendous pressure for change, employers continue to seek ways to support employees in making informed health care decisions," said Alex Mechling, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Fedeli Group. "Employers and individuals need a steward to help them navigate the array of available care options. With an aging work force, Medicare is an important piece of this equation. We are excited to add the expertise of KAZ Company and provide greater value to our clients and individuals across Ohio and beyond."

Whether entering retirement or choosing to continue their career, individuals age 65 and older have an important decision to make regarding Medicare. Often, these individuals are unsure of where to go for assistance or support in navigating the Medicare decision making and enrollment process.

"With most health care programs offered through one's employer, we are used to our employer helping us select a health care benefit program," said Kathy Hirko, President, KAZ Company. "Once we reach Medicare age, that support goes away or is much more limited. Together with The Fedeli Group, we are closing that gap and guiding the individual through the Medicare insurance maze in a way that is positive for both the individual and the employer."

"Kathy and her team share in The Fedeli Group's purpose to impact the lives of those we serve," Mechling said. "Whether you are managing an employer health care program, or an individual seeking assistance for yourself or a loved one, we are positioned to help you."

About The Fedeli Group

At The Fedeli Group, our purpose is to impact the lives of those we serve in business and in life. Our mission is to help clients protect assets and enhance employee outcomes through the delivery of exceptional risk management and employee benefits consulting services and products. For more information, visit thefedeligroup.com.

About KAZ Company

Founded in 1990 by Kathy M. Hirko, KAZ Company is one of Ohio's premier Medicare insurance agencies, serving thousands of individuals to meet their Medicare needs.

