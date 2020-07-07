The Feifer Assessment of Writing: Now Available!

LUTZ, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students spend nearly 60% of their school day engaged in the process of written expression. Deficits in the writing process can wreak havoc on a student's education.

The Feifer Assessment of Writing (FAW) is a diagnostic achievement test designed to examine the underlying cognitive, motoric, and linguistic processes that support proficient written language skills. It is the third and final member of the Feifer family of diagnostic achievement test batteries, joining the Feifer Assessment of Reading (FAR) and the Feifer Assessment of Mathematics (FAM).

Results of the FAW help specify, from a neuropsychological perspective, exactly why a student struggles with written language so clinicians can develop appropriate, customized interventions. It also provides additional information about a student's writing skills that allow users to dig deeper into a student's abilities. Unlike other writing tests, the FAW provides an Administration and Scoring Guide that helps to clarify the qualitative aspects of assessing writing and serves as a go-to resource throughout scoring.

"The FAW is a valuable and important tool for students from prekindergarten through college," stated Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "The FAR and the FAM have become invaluable to clinicians looking to assess reading and math disabilities. Now, they will be able to evaluate written language disorders from a brain–behavior perspective, providing intervention plans to help students succeed."

The FAW can be administered to individuals from prekindergarten through college. Depending on a student's grade level, administration can take between 20 and 65 minutes. A screening version is also available for individuals in kindergarten through college, which can be administered in 15-20 minutes.

The FAW is now available for order. To learn more, visit www.parinc.com/FAW, or call PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parinc.com

