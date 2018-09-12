The Female Quotient & SAP Next-Gen Unveil Girls' Lounges on College Campuses

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Quotient, a company and community dedicated to achieving workplace equality, has launched the Girls' Lounge @ Campus, a global leadership program designed to cultivate the next generation of female entrepreneurs, executives and innovators. In a partnership with SAP Next-Gen which has a global network of SAP Next-Gen Labs in 116 countries, the Girls' Lounge @ Campus will offer young women a community in which they can collaborate and connect, setting a strong foundation for them to thrive in their future careers and create meaningful change in the workplace.

The Girls' Lounge @ Campus program will provide a wide variety of mentorship, networking and entrepreneurial opportunities. Offerings will include career coaching, interview training and relationship-building, as well as direct access to entry level jobs through a recruiting pipeline. College women will also hear from business leaders at speaker sessions and have access to professional development and advice.

Earlier in June, the first Girls' Lounge @ Campus opened at the SAP Next-Gen Lab location at ESIGELEC in Rouen, France. In August, the second Girls' Lounge @ Campus launched at the University of Cape Town in South Africa where Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient and Ann Rosenberg, SVP & Global Head of SAP Next-Gen, led a discussion around women in innovation. As the rollout continues, the Girls' Lounge @ Campus will soon grow to having a presence at campuses globally.

"Our Girls' Lounge community of 17,000-plus corporate women has illustrated the power of collaboration and the need for a space for women to come together to grow their confidence and find their voice and own their strengths," said The Female Quotient CEO, Shelley Zalis. "With the Girls' Lounge @ Campus, we want women on campus to experience the support of a powerful career community, and to feel inspired and motivated to become leaders before they've even entered the workforce. Leadership is not about age, it's about action: we want to give them the tools they need to create real change."

"SAP Next-Gen is strongly aligned with the goals of The Female Quotient," said Ann Rosenberg, senior vice president and global head of the SAP Next-Gen program. "With inspiration from The Female Quotient and with the examples of ESIGELEC and UCT, educational institutions across the global SAP Next-Gen network of more than 3,700 educational institutions in 116 countries can join the Girls' Lounge @ Campus movement, helping build awareness of the potential for innovations developed by young women, identifying barriers to having more girls and young women pursue STEM education and careers, and working collaboratively to take actions to address these barriers."

The program puts a new spin on the original Girls' Lounge concept. Until now, the Girls' Lounge has been a pop-up experience at conferences and within companies that brings female leaders together at high-profile events like Cannes and the World Economic Forum (Davos). With this college-level directed initiative, The Female Quotient is taking this concept to the next level, providing a growing support network for the next generation of female leaders with valuable, ongoing services and support.

For more information on The Female Quotient and the Girls' Lounge @ Campus, please visit www.thefemalequotient.com/girls-lounge-campus/.

About The Female Quotient

The mission of The Female Quotient is to advance gender equality in the workplace. Founded by Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient provides companies and business leaders with research, tools and experiences to promote equality, including the Modern Guide to Equality, a living, breathing playbook for activating change that's updated bi-annually. The Female Quotient also presents the Girls' Lounge, a pop-up experience at conferences, companies and college campuses where women connect, collaborate and activate change together. Since launching in 2013, the Girls' Lounge has hosted more than 100 experiences at dozens of high-profile corporate events, including the World Economic Forum (Davos), SXSW, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), AdWeek and more. For more information, visit www.TheFemaleQuotient.com.

