The FEQ 2020 Draws Travelers to Quebec City for Music, Food and Culture

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quebec City is once again the site for stellar summer travel and entertainment this year. The city will host the 53rd annual FEQ (Festival d'ete de Quebec), a festival that spans 11 days and features more than 200 shows across several venues in the heart of the city. This year, Rage Against the Machine will perform at the FEQ as part of the band's reunion tour. Other headliners include Imagine Dragons, returning after their 2019 appearance, and the legendary Sir Rod Stewart.

Quebec City is hosting the 2020 FEQ (Festival d'ete de Quebec), an 11- day festival that runs from July 9-19 and features more than 200 performances in several venues in the heart of the city. Headliners include Rage Against the Machine, Imagine Dragons, and the legendary Sir Rod Stewart. The nonprofit festival is older than Woodstock and blends music, food, culture and history. With full festival passes at just $85, the FEQ is one of the most affordable festivals in the world.

The FEQ is music and much more. The nonprofit festival, which is older than Woodstock, is an immersive blend of music food, culture and history. Attendees have free time to explore the city during the day and head to concerts in the evening. Venues are all within walking distance, as are hundreds of restaurants, with dining options ranging from casual poutine spots to fine dining experiences. Best of all, the cost for a full festival pass is only about $85, making this one of the most affordable festivals in the world. Passes can be purchased here.

The Bell Stage, the largest freestanding stage in North America, is situated on the Plains of Abraham, a historic battlefield. Headliners here will include Halsey with 5 Seconds of Summer; Jack Johnson on his very first visit to Quebec; The National; a girls' night with Alanis Morissette; Garbage and Joan Osborne; rapper G-Easy with $uicideBoy$ and a fabulous Electro FEQ with Alesso followed by the hugely popular Marshmello.

A major new venue, Parc Grande Allée, will be made up of two stages: the SiriusXM Stage and the Loto-Québec Stage, and will present alternating, uninterrupted performances starting at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends. Comfort zones, bars and food service will be available on this brand-new site, a micro festival in its own right. The Hydro-Québec Stage will present a healthy dose of world music, including Jerry Harrison (formerly of Talking Heads) and Adrian Belew (King Crimson). The Fibe Stage will be the place to discover emerging music.

Starting at 5 p.m. at FEQ headquarters at the Manège Militaire (the Armory), festivalgoers will have access to the beautiful FEQ outdoor terrace facing the Plains of Abraham. Open until 1:00 am, this is the perfect spot for relaxing between shows and enjoying casual food and drinks. The Extras FEQ, which returns starting at 11:45 p.m., is added a series of shows starting at 8:30 p.m.

About Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ)

Quebec City is the site of Canada's largest outdoor summer musical event, Festival d'été de Québec. FEQ sprawls over 11 days, at various venues around the city center and features more than 200 shows. Main acts play on the historic Plains of Abraham – over 80,000 spectators rock out where the British battled the French over the fate of New France. FEQ has presented artists including: The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Sheryl Crow, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Snoop Dogg, Keith Urban, Aerosmith, Skrillex, Metallica, Elton John, The Black Eyed Peas, Billy Joel, Iron Maiden, The Who, and many more. FEQ also welcomes up-and-coming bands in all styles and attracts over 325,000 festival goers.

