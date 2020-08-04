The Fertility Partners Announces Financing Partnerships Totalling $90 Million

TFP works with world class fertility clinics, providing access to shared medical, strategic and operational best practices, promoting research and development activities and offering extensive back-office support. Its goal is to foster global best clinical outcomes, an international reputation for excellence, and exceptional patient and employee experiences.

Private equity firms, individual investors, TFP senior management and the Bank of Montreal have committed equity financing. The largest investors are Peloton Capital Management, based in Toronto, Canada and Heal Partners Trust, based in Sydney, Australia. Morrison Park Advisors and Asia Principal Capital ("APC") acted as agents to the Company in securing the equity funding in addition to Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Deloitte who acted as advisors to TFP. Bank of Montreal has also extended debt financing to support the establishment of the TFP platform.

Mike Murray, Managing Partner at Peloton Capital Management, stated "The Fertility Partners is the third investment in PCM's inaugural fund and we are very excited to partner with an exceptional leadership team and founder. This is a very dynamic and rapidly growing healthcare sector and we look forward to supporting TFP's growth plans with our expertise in operations and with additional capital to support expansion."

Says Peter Chapman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Asia Principal Capital, "having previously backed Andrew's achievement at dentalcorp, we were delighted to support him again as he successfully applies the partner model to yet another significant healthcare platform."

Dr. Andrew Meikle TFP Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman states, "these investments signify the confidence in our partner model, value proposition and overall thesis. We are grateful for the generous support from our investment partners and value their shared commitment to creating an exceptional network of respected clinics and clinicians to provide world class fertility care to Canadians." TFP President & CFO Steve Yuzpe says, "we are in detailed discussions with several leading fertility centres, and this funding will allow us to move quickly and build a strong platform for collaboration and growth."

About The Fertility Partners: The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of respected fertility clinics across North America. The company aims to be a world class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving global best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment. For more information, please visit www.thefertilitypartners.com.

About Peloton Capital Management: Peloton Capital Management is a private equity firm that utilizes a long-term investment philosophy and sector-focused strategy to partner with founders and management teams to help build exceptional businesses and create attractive returns for its investors. PCM focuses on North American businesses in the Healthcare Services, Financial Services and Consumer Products & Services sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, PCM was founded and is led by a team with extensive private equity experience. For more information, please visit www.pelotoncapitalmanagement.com.

About Morrison Park Advisors: MPA Morrison Park Advisors Inc. (MPA) is Canada's premier independent investment bank, and is focused solely on its client interests, which includes using MPA's capital as a problem-solving tool. MPA specializes in the Canadian mid-market and in difficult situations. During its 15-year history, MPA has advised on a wide range of corporate transactions and strategic mandates. MPA provides clients with both national and international scope through its strategic alliances with DNA Capital in Montreal and IMAP (International M&A Partnership). For more information, please visit www.morrisonpark.com.

About Asia Principal Capital: APC provides financial and intellectual capital, deep operational experience, and strategic counsel for growth-stage businesses. For more information, please visit www.apcl.com.

About Blakes: At Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Blakes), we serve a diverse national and international client base. Our integrated network of offices provides clients with access to the Firm's full spectrum of capabilities in virtually every area of business law. Thanks to our clients, Blakes continues to receive awards and top rankings. In 2020, Blakes was named the leading law firm brand in the Acritas Canadian Law Firm Index for the sixth time and fifth consecutive year. We also received the most top-tier rankings by practice area of any Canadian law firm in Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business. In 2019, we were named Canada Law Firm of the Year in the Who's Who Legal Awards for the 11th consecutive year. In addition, our lawyers continue to be recognized as leaders in their fields in The Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory, Canada's leading guide to lawyers. For more information, please visit www.blakes.com.

