The Fertility Partners Launches Significant Platform for Healthcare

The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is the business partner of choice in Canada for leading IVF and Fertility clinicians. The goal of which is to achieve global best clinical outcomes, an international reputation for excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP will accomplish this by providing partner clinics with back office support (sophisticated social/digital marketing, HR and recruiting, talent/team development, IT/security/privacy, legal and regulatory, accounting, capital for growth and consulting) and a collaborative synergistic medical-scientific, research oriented, professional and business environment.

Dr. Andrew Meikle, The Fertility Partners' Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman, states that "A key strategic acquisition such as this for our company is very important, establishing a platform for future growth. Also, with a robust pipeline and several high-quality clinic transactions currently pending, TFP is well positioned to be the dominant fertility services business in the country." Steve Yuzpe, TFP President and CFO, says "We are privileged to collaborate with and provide support to our partner Physicians. Together we will enhance the financial and operational processes and efficiencies such that we facilitate excellence in patient care and market leading growth."

The Fertility Partners prides itself on fostering a culture that is patient centred, collaborative, inclusive and transparent. Partner clinics will retain a high level of operational independence and complete clinical autonomy, while benefitting from the range of support services TFP offers. The Procrea, Heartland and Reproductive Care Centre (RCC) Medical Directors have uniformly expressed enthusiasm for this new relationship and approach. Dr. Shannon Corbett, Medical Director of RCC, says "We can't wait for the next chapter and our partnership with TFP!"

About The Fertility Partners: The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of respected IVF and fertility clinics. TFP places significant importance on scientific, clinical and operational collaboration. This will occur internally, with our Physician partners, across the group's clinics and with a number of external organizations. TFP will lead the opportunity to advance the profession through collaborative reproductive medicine R&D, through sharing of best practices and the latest science and technology in every phase of treatment offered- always for the benefit of our patients. Please visit www.thefertilitypartners.com for more information.

