The Fertility Wellness Institute Becomes First Center in State of Ohio to Offer Revolutionary INVOcell Solution

MEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: IVOB), a medical device company granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell™, today announced that The Fertility Wellness Institute, the new fertility clinic of famed physician, Dr. NeeOo Chin, opened its doors on November 5, 2018 by offering INVOcell to its patients. The Fertility Wellness Institute will become the first center in the state of Ohio to offer the revolutionary solution to its patients.

NeeOo W. Chin, MD, founder of The Fertility Wellness Institute of Ohio, said, "INVOcell represents a new and exciting approach to fertility. INVOcell's ability to offer a cost-effective solution with strong success rates was a key factor in my decision to open The Fertility Wellness Institute. I look forward to offering this innovative alternative to families in southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and the southeast Indiana region."

INVOcell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in vivo. The INVO Solution allows women to incubate their own gametes, providing a psychological benefit while reducing the risk of wrong embryo transfer. Utilizing a mild stimulation protocol, it decreases the number of oocytes required, which may reduce the risk of severe ovarian hyperstimulation (OHSS), reduce the risk of multiple births, and/or reduce the need for embryo cryopreservation and storage. As a lower cost option to traditional IVF, INVOcell expands access to patients who otherwise cannot afford the traditional method or would prefer a more natural, cultural, or religious appropriate choice.

Katie Karloff, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We congratulate Dr. Chin on the opening of his new center, The Fertility Wellness Institute, and are excited by his commitment to offer INVOcell as a core component of his practice. By offering INVOcell, Dr. Chin can provide his patients a safe, effective, and cost-efficient solution for their fertility care. We couldn't be more pleased to be aligned with Dr. Chin, one of America's top doctors, in launching this exciting new solution to the state of Ohio."

An open house is planned on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00PM. Please call 513-326-4300 for details. The address is:

7671 Tyler's Place Boulevard

West Chester, OH 45069

About The Fertility Wellness Institute of Ohio

Founded by NeeOo W. Chin, MD, in 1987, the Institute has helped to conceive more than 10,000 babies. In 2018, Dr. Chin was again named as one of America's Best Doctors. Doctors are selected based on nominations by their peers, a survey of over 230,000 of the nation's leading medical specialists, department chairs, residency program directors, vice presidents of medical affairs and presidents of the nation's leading medical centers and specialty hospitals. Dr. Chin was instrumental in the first successful gorilla IVF procedure in the world.

The goal of The Fertility Wellness Institute of Ohio is to provide outstanding individualized care in a compassionate and warm environment surrounding you with state-of-the-art technology. Our superior success rates have turned many dreams and hopes of parenting into reality. For more information, please visit: http://www.chinbaby.com/

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

