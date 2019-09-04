NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in fiber laser market to 2024 by product type (Infrared, Ultraviolet, Ultrafast, and Visible), by usage (High Power Welding & Cutting, Marking, Fine Processing, and Others), by applications ( Material Processing, Instrumentation & Measurement, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the fiber laser market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The fiber laser market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, need of laser beam with high beam quality with low cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the fiber laser industry, include the emergence of ribbon core fibers, development of eco-friendly technology, and introduction of fiber laser in LIDAR in autonomous vehicles.



Fiber Laser



The study includes the fiber laser market size and forecast for the fiber laser market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, usage, and the region as follows:



Fiber Laser Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Infrared Ultraviolet Ultrafast Visible



Fiber Laser Market by Usage Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

High Power Cutting & Welding Marking Fine Processing Others



Fiber Laser Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Material Processing Instrumentation and Measurement Others



Fiber Laser Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany Asia Pacific Japan China The Rest of the World

Some of the fiber laser companies profiled in this report include IPG, Coherent Inc., Jenoptic Group, TRUMF, Keopsys Group, and NKT Photonics.



The analyst forecasts that ultrafast is the largest fiber laser and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent features, such as compact size, high beam quality, wall plug efficiency, and reliability.



Within the fiber laser market, material processing will remain the largest application over the forecast period. Increasing adaption of fiber laser in material processing procedures, such as cutting, welding, cladding, brazing, and drilling is expected to drive the market.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of fiber laser in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Fiber Laser Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Fiber laser market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Fiber laser market size by usage type, product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Fiber laser market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fiber laser in the fiber laser market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fiber laser in the fiber laser market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the fiber laser by product type (Infrared, Ultraviolet, Ultrafast, and Visible), by usage (High Power Welding & Cutting, Marking, Fine Processing, and Others), by applications ( Material Processing, Instrumentation & Measurement, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting fiber laser market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the fiber laser market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the fiber laser market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this fiber laser market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the fiber laser market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the fiber laser market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this fiber laser market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this fiber laser area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of fiber laser market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this fiber laser market?



