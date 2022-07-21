The Fifth CIIE brings global products from coastal states of the South Pacific to China

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIE has been growing in scale and influence. The area of its business exhibition increased from 270,000 square meters in 2018 to 366,000 square meters in 2021. Exhibitors at the past four CIIEs launched more than 1,500 new products, technologies and services and clinched tentative deals worth over $270 billion.

The fourth CIIE attracted many manufacturers from coastal states in the South Pacific. For example, more than 50 companies from New Zealand signed up for the expo last year.

"It's a good platform for launching brands, increasing the promotion of established brands, and networking," said Rachel Maidment, chief executive of New Zealand China Council.

Over the past four editions, the CIIE has remained a magnet for companies from countries around the world. Last year, 90 enterprises from 33 LDCs attended the exhibition, and nearly 30 of them were provided with free booths.

Timor-Leste has participated in the CIIE four times and their kopi luwak coffee, also known as civet cat coffee, turned out to be one of the most popular products at the fourth CIIE.

The purchasing power of the Chinese market has also opened new avenues of income for companies in coastal states in the South Pacific.

This year, many countries have confirmed their participation in the country exhibition at the fifth CIIE, from Nov 5-10. To date, more than 80 percent of the planned business exhibition area has been reserved and more than 260 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend the expo.

