The Film Detective Celebrates the 91st Academy Awards With a Weekend of Oscar Classics

ROCKPORT, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective, a classic film and television company that restores and distributes vintage films for today's cord cutters, is honoring the Oscar nominees and winners of years past by hosting a weekend of accredited titles on its Sling TV channel beginning this Friday. Starting at nine o'clock in the morning Eastern time each day, subscribers to The Film Detective's Sling channel – which can be accessed through paid Orange and Blue subscriptions on Sling – will be able to watch Oscar-winning and nominated films celebrated at the ceremony from as early as 1933. Audiences who do not have a Sling TV subscription can access the Oscar films on The Film Detective app, which is available across Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and the web. As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences prepares to name the movies which represented the outstanding achievements in 2018, The Film Detective will give audiences a chance to relive the films that helped to shape the ones we admire today.

The Film Detective

Kicking off Oscar night on Sunday is the 1936 comedy "My Man Godfrey," which made history at the 1937 Oscars for being the first movie to receive an Oscar nomination in each acting category. Nominees included Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting role for William Powell, Carole Lombard, Mischa Auer, and Alice Brady, respectfully. Lombard and Auer's nominations for "My Man Godfrey" would be the only time either actor was nominated at the Academy Awards. The film claimed a total of six nominations that year, along with Best Director for Gregory La Cava and Best Writing, Screenplay for Eric Hatch and Morrie Ryskind.

Another six-time nominated film in the lineup is the 1939 comedy "Love Affair," starring Irene Dunne. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Best Music, Original Song, and Best Art Direction [in 2012, the category was changed to its current name, Best Production Design].

In conjunction with The Film Detective's Black History Month celebration this month, the company will air the 1972 film "Sounder," which was nominated for four awards and nabbed Cicely Tyson the nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Tyson is set to make history at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24 as the first African-American woman to receive the Honorary Award.

Oscar winners on the list include the 1933 drama "The Private Life of Henry the VIII" and "Cyrano de Bergerac" (1950) which both won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the former went to Charles Laughton and the latter to José Ferrer. The 1934 winner, "The Private Life of Henry the VIII" was the first non-US made film to earn a Best Picture nomination and win an Oscar of any kind. Additionally, "This is the Army" (1943) earned an Oscar for Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture, and "The Man Who Skied Down Everest" (1975) won Best Documentary in 1976.

For fans who wish to own a copy of "The Man Who Skied Down Everest," The Film Detective released a restored version back in 2017, which is available on both Blu-Ray and DVD. The documentary tells the story of Japanese skier Yuichiro Miura and his dream to ski down the mountain. The feat cost the lives of several men, who fell victim to the Khumbu Icefall in April 1970.

The Film Detective is proud to include the original 1937 version of "A Star is Born" in its lineup of previous Oscar winners. Nominated for seven Oscars, the film took home the award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay, as well as the Honorary Award. The 2018 remake, starring Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper, is nominated for eight Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Directed by Bradley Cooper, the 2018 version marks the third time the film has been remade: the first time in 1954 starring Judy Garland and James Mason, the second in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The Film Detective extends an invitation to raise a glass and toast just a few of the great films in Oscar History.

Weekend Lineup

Friday, February 22, 2019

Captain Kidd (1945) - nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture, Werner Janssen.

Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) - nominated for Best Writing, Original Story, John Patrick.

Of Human Bondage (1934) - nominated for Best Actress Leading, Bette Davis.

Tulsa (1949) - nominated for Best Effects, Special Effects.

Go For Broke! (1951) - nominated for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay, Robert Pirosh.

The Lady of Burlesque (1943) - nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture, Arthur Lange.

That Uncertain Feeling (1941) - nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic Picture Werner R. Heymann.

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) - nominated for Best Cinematography, Color, Leon Shamroy; Best Art Direction - Set Decoration, Color, Lyle R. Wheeler, John DeCuir, Thomas Little, Paul S. Fox.

This is the Army (1943) - won for Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture, Ray Heindorf; nominated for Best Art Direction-Interior Decoration, Color, John Hughes, John Koenig, George James Hopkins; Best Sound, Recording, Nathan Levinson.

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Under Western Stars (1938)- nominated for Best Music Original Song "Dust."

Cheers for Miss Bishop (1941) - nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic Picture, Edward Ward.

All American Co-Ed (1941) - nominated for Best Music, Original Song, For the song "Out of the Silence"; Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture, Edward Ward.

The Son of Monte Cristo (1940) - nominated for Best Art Direction-Interior Decoration, Black-and-White, John DuCasse Schulze , Edward G. Boyle.

Topper Returns (1941) - nominated for Best Sound, Recording, Elmer Raguse (Hal Roach SSD).

Best Effects, Special Effects, Roy Seawright (photographic), Elmer Raguse (sound).

Something to Sing About (1937) - nominated for Best Music, Score, C. Bakaleinikoff (musical director), Score by Victor Schertzinger.

Hi Diddle Diddle (1943) - nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture, Phil Boutelje.

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) - won for Best Actor in a Leading Role, José Ferrer.

A Star is Born (1937) - won for Best Writing, Original Story, William A. Wellman, Robert Carson; nominated for Best Picture; Best Actor in a Leading Role, Fredric March; Best Actress in a Leading Role, Janet Gaynor; Best Director, William A. Wellman; Best Writing, Screenplay, Alan Campbell, Robert Carson, Dorothy Parker; Best Assistant Director, Eric Stacey.

The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1975) - won Best Documentary, Features, F.R. Crawley, James Hager, Dale Hartleben.

Sunday, February 24, 2019

Gulliver's Travels (1939) - nominated for Best Music, Original Song, Ralph Rainger (music), Leo Robin (lyrics), For the song "Faithful Forever"; Best Music, Original Score, Victor Young.



Life With Father (1947) - nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, William Powell; Best Cinematography, Color, J. Peverell Marley , William V. Skall; Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color, Robert M. Haas , George James Hopkins; Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture, Max Steiner.

Algiers (1938) - nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Charles Boyer; Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Gene Lockhart; Best Cinematography, James Wong Howe; Best Art Direction, Alexander Toluboff.

My Man Godfrey (1936) - nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, William Powell, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Carole Lombard; Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Mischa Auer; Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Alice Brady; Best Director, Gregory La Cava; Best Writing, Screenplay, Eric Hatch, Morrie Ryskind.

Love Affair (1939) - nominated for Best Picture. Best Actress in a Leading Role, Irene Dunne; Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Maria Ouspenskaya; Best Writing, Original Story, Mildred Cram, Leo McCarey; Best Art Direction, Van Nest Polglase, Alfred Herman; Best Music, Original Song, Buddy G. DeSylva For the song "Wishing."

The Private Life of Henry the VIII (1933) - won for Best Actor Leading, Charles Laughton.

Sounder (1972) - nominated for Best Picture; Best Actor in a Leading Role, Paul Winfield; Best Actress in a Leading Role, Cicely Tyson; Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium, Lonne Elder III.



About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com

Related Images

a-star-is-born-1937.jpg

A Star is Born (1937)

my-man-godfrey-1936.jpg

My Man Godfrey (1936)

love-affair-1939.jpg

Love Affair (1939)

the-film-detective.jpeg

The Film Detective

Related Links

https://thefilmdetective.tv/

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FCm8pvHeEg

SOURCE The Film Detective

Related Links

http://www.TheFilmDetective.com

