The Film Detective Partners with Something Weird Video, Expanding Its Exploitation Collection

ROCKPORT, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord cutters, is taking a walk on the weird side this summer. Starting in July, titles from American film distributor Something Weird Video will be available on all of The Film Detective platforms.

Lisa Petrucci, owner of Something Weird Video said, "Something Weird is thrilled to be working with The Film Detective to bring some of our classic exploitation movies to their channel. We've dug deep in the vaults to pick films that will be right at home with their other excellent content. I'm really looking forward to this collaboration!"

The Film Detective and Something Weird have long shared a passion for unearthing rare titles. Founded by the late Mike Vraney in 1990, Something Weird Video has cultivated an expansive collection of thrilling, shocking, and bizarre exploitation films from the 1930s to 1970s. Film fans have Something Weird to thank for bringing work from creators like Herschell Gordon Lewis, David F. Friedman, and Doris Wishman to the public eye, with categories ranging from burlesque features to educational scare films.

Lisa Petrucci notes that the titles added to The Film Detective library serve as "an opportunity to see some very obscure old movies that often fall through the cracks or get buried in our massive video catalog. We will highlight some of these underappreciated genre films on the channel."

In the world of crime, titles to look out for include "Manfish" (1956), the story of deep sea divers that get tangled in murder during their hunt for treasure, "The Basketball Fix" (1951), the life of a basketball player that gets involved in organized crime, and "The Island Monster" (1954), a thriller about an Italian government agent tasked with breaking up a drug smuggling ring. Throughout the month of July, TFD viewers can look forward to five new title releases every Wednesday, in subgenres like crimewave, weird noir, and swampsploitation.

Whether it be a smuggling ring in the Okefenokee swamp in "Okefenokee" (1959), a banker who embezzles funds to support a horse race gambling addiction in "Two Dollar Bettor" (1951), or high schoolers being tempted by a life of nightclubs and crime in "Hoodlum Girls" (1944), film fanatics will be able to experience film rarities like never before this summer.

About Something Weird Video:

Something Weird Video is an American film distributor, dedicated to unearthing exploitation films between the 1930s-1970s. Founded by Mike Vraney in 1990, Something Weird Video is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Categories include grindhouse follies, burlesque features, sci-fi creature features, educational scare films, and more -- available for purchase through Blu-ray, DVD, and download.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com.

