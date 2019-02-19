The Film Detective Proudly Presents: Laurel & Hardy One Fine Collection

ROCKPORT, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no April Fool's joke! Laurel & Hardy: One Fine Collection – a special DVD collector's set featuring more than 10 hours on two discs from comedy's most iconic duo – will be available April 1 from The Film Detective (Allied Vaughn).

The Film Detective

As a new generation of fans embrace the late-career comedy of Laurel & Hardy in the hit box office biopic Stan & Ollie, this collection of 27 hilarious film shorts – including some silent films newly restored from the original elements – capture the formative years when these comedy legends honed the sight gags and slapstick that propelled them to worldwide fame. Also includes three BONUS SHORTS – two featuring Laurel & Hardy cameos and one from producer Hal Roach – truly making this One Fine Collection and a must-have not to be missed by any fan!

DISC ONE: The Lucky Dog (1921), 45 Minutes From Hollywood (1926), Duck Soup (1927), Duck Soup (1927/French-Dutch title cards), Battle of the Century (1927), Call of the Cuckoo (1927), Slipping Wives (1927), Do Detectives Think (1927), Their Purple Moment (1928), We Faw Down (1928), Habeas Corpus (1928), Flying Elephants (1928), You're Darn Tootin' (1928/Long), Stolen Jools (1931/Bonus) and Mixed Nuts (1934/Bonus).

DISC TWO: You're Darn Tootin' (1928/Short), The Finishing Touch (1928), Leave 'em Laughing (1928), That's My Wife (1929), Liberty (1929), Double Whoopee (1929), Double Whoopee (1929/Talking Version), Angora Love (1929), Big Business (1929), Blotto (1930), Be Big! (1931), Twice Two (1933), The Live Ghost (1934), Tit for Tat (1935) and On the Wrong Trek (1936/Bonus).

From the archives of Scott Entertainment in conjunction with The Film Detective, from the original film elements courtesy of Richard Feiner & Associates, Laurel & Hardy: One Fine Collection is presented in full screen with an aspect ratio of 4 x 3 and original sound.

About Allied Vaughn:

Allied Vaughn is the recognized industry leader in on-demand manufacturing, sales, and distribution of film, music and games on DVD/CD. The company's services connect content owners with a global network of consumers, retailers and emerging distribution channels. Allied Vaughn provides a forward leaning solution that includes asset sourcing, repurposing, manufacturing and fulfillment – along with sales channel development and management. Clients served by the company include 20th Century Fox, Gaim Vivendi, HBO, MGM, MTV, Sony Pictures, The Film Detective, VCI Entertainment and Warner Bros, among others. Visit us online at www.alliedvaughn.com

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its OTT classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV.

Visit us online at: www.TheFilmDetective.com

Laurel & Hardy: One Fine Collection

Allied Vaughn/The Film Detective

Genre: Classic/Comedy

Original Release: 1921-1936 (B&W)

Not Rated

Format: DVD Only

Running Time: Approx. 604 Minutes (Including BONUS Features)

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99

Pre-Order Date: March 19, 2019

Street Date: April 1, 2019

Catalog #: FD2000

UPC Code: #810017880409

For screeners or artwork, please call or e-mail:

Greenleaf & Associates – 323.660.5800

Vicki Greenleaf @ vickig@greenleafandassociates.com

Related Images

laurel-hardy-tit-for-tat-1935.jpg

Laurel & Hardy: Tit for Tat (1935)

the-film-detective.jpeg

The Film Detective

Related Links

thefilmdetective.tv

thefilmdetective.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FCm8pvHeEg

SOURCE The Film Detective

Related Links

http://www.thefilmdetective.com

