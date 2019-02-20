NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing number of research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to drive the growth of the filter integrity test market.



The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The filter integrity test market is driven by the increasing number of research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing investments in R&D activities, and stringent government regulations for drug safety.



Diffusion test segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the filter integrity test market is segmented into bubble point test, diffusion test, and water flow integrity test.The diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market.



This market is also projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The advantages offered by the diffusion testing method such as high sensitivity, high margin of safety, and testing of the complete filter system (cartridge and housing) are supporting its growth in the filter integrity test market.



North America will continue to dominate the filter integrity test market during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market, followed by Europe.The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test market in North America.



However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the filter integrity test market in the Asia Pacific.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, and other innovation and technology directors and executives from various key organizations operating in the filter integrity test market. The breakdown of the interviews is mentioned below:

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 40%

•?By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and the RoW: 5%



The filter integrity test market comprises major providers such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the filter integrity test market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the filter integrity test market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of type, filter type, mechanism, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall filter integrity test market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



