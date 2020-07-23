The Final Flush: Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning ends popular toilet-themed window displays

"I decided right then that there would always be a toilet in the window," Casebier said. "The displays became increasingly elaborate, and we never repeated a display, so it was an ongoing challenge – but a fun one. We've loved our little effort to keep Austin weird."

The displays frequently reference current and classic pop culture trends and events. Movie and TV parodies have included "Harry Potty and the Deathly Bowels," "Game of Thrones," "The Clogging Dead," "The Flush," "Mary Poopins," and "Clogzilla."

Radiant was awarded Best Window Display (2014) and Best Toilet Tableau (2012) in The Austin Chronicle's annual Best of Austin survey.

The current "Star Wars"-inspired display, however, will be the last. Radiant has maintained a lease on the San Gabriel building that has allowed the displays to continue, but the company moved its operations to 901 Reinli St. in 2016. Radiant's San Gabriel lease expires on July 31.

"We're a little sad that the display is coming to an end," Sarah Casebier said. "It's been a great way to engage with the community and show a side of our personality that's different from other home service businesses. That's not going away. Our unconventional radio and TV spots will continue, and Radiant will always be a little different from other companies."

For more information about Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, visit https://www.radiantplumbing.com.

About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.radiantplumbing.com

