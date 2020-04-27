The Financial Data Exchange Continues to Grow; Welcomes Tom Carpenter as Director of Public Affairs and Marketing

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) continues to grow its membership and dedicated leadership team, FDX is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Carpenter as Director of Public Affairs and Marketing. Carpenter previously served as the chair of FDX's Government Affairs Taskforce.

In his new role, Carpenter will be responsible for managing and growing the nonprofit's foothold and brand within the broader financial data ecosystem. He will also oversee external communications, including press and media engagements, as well as government affairs outreach to policymakers and regulators. Since Managing Director Don Cardinal joined the organization in December 2018, FDX has steadily grown its leadership team to now six professionals, who work to support the organization's members in the development and promotion of the FDX API.

"As the chair of our Government Affairs Taskforce, Tom has demonstrated his unique ability to translate complex issues for a variety of stakeholders in the financial services ecosystem," said Don Cardinal. "We are thrilled that Tom is now continuing his work as a full-time staff member and look forward to working even closer together in driving adoption of the FDX API."

Carpenter spent almost two decades in Washington, D.C. First as a legislative aide in Congress and then as a consultant for policy brand and legislative advocacy campaigns for clients from Fortune 500s to startups. This experience has given him a unique perspective on navigating multifaceted environments by developing key relationships and deploying appropriate messaging to reach essential stakeholders and decision makers. Recently, Carpenter has concentrated on the financial services sector with a special focus on financial technology. He helped guide FDX through its 2018 launch with Washington regulators and policymakers and has advised other clients in the RegTech and financial data aggregation space. Carpenter graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Cum Laude from the University of Tennessee.

"I am ecstatic for the opportunity to join an organization as central to global financial innovation as the Financial Data Exchange", said Carpenter. "No other entity is bringing together such a diverse and competitive group of market participants with the common goal of giving consumers more control of their financial data. The work FDX is doing is making a tangible difference in people's lives, and I look forward to helping FDX continue its rapid growth and solidify its leadership role in the space."

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange, LLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers consumers through its commitment to the development, growth and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants. FDX is an independent subsidiary of FS-ISAC. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

