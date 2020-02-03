The Fire Extinguishers Market is expected to grow by USD 1.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Fire Extinguishers Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global fire extinguishers market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global fire extinguishers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by implementation of stringent fire safety regulations. In addition, rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fire extinguishers market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fire extinguishers market is segmented as below:

Product

• Portable

• Knapsack

• Wheeled



End-User

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



Extinguishing Agent

• Dry Chemical

• Foam

• Carbon Dioxide

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global fire extinguishers market growth

This study identifies rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers as the prime reasons driving the global fire extinguishers market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global fire extinguishers market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fire extinguishers market, including some of the vendors such as Activar Construction Products Group Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd., DESAUTEL, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG, HOCHIKI Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, Newell Brands Inc. and United Technologies Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



