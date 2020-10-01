The Firmament Group Invests in Healthcare Consulting Services Provider e4 Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today the successful closing of a financing to e4 Services, LLC ("e4" or the "Company"). e4 is a provider of healthcare consulting and professional services to hospitals and health systems across the United States.

Co-Founders Niall Doherty and Mike Brensinger commented, "We are thrilled to partner with The Firmament Group. Their team has deep experience in healthcare across a number of verticals, and we are excited to have their support as we continue to grow our business and provide world-class service to our customers."

Firmament's Green Campbell added, "Mike and Niall have built an outstanding business. e4 is an excellent fit with our investment strategy given its leading market position, strong customer relationships, reputation, and attractive growth prospects. We are excited to back the entire e4 team as they enter their next phase of growth."

Firmament's Parris Boyd also commented, "e4 has a national reputation as a premier service provider to a mission-critical part of the healthcare ecosystem and is led by top tier managers. We are proud to partner with the Company in support of its growth prospects ahead."

About e4

Headquartered in Wyomissing, PA, e4 provides critical healthcare consulting and professional services, including EHR system implementations, health information management, revenue cycle management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement services to hospitals and health systems across the United States.

About The Firmament Group

The Firmament Group ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

