The First Adds "The Dana Show" with Dana Loesch to Daily Lineup

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The First, a new premier network featuring bold and unfiltered news for free-thinkers, announced today the addition of the top nationally-syndicated female talk radio host Dana Loesch. Loesch's program, "The Dana Show," will air daily on the network. In addition to Loesch, prominent conservative talk show host Mike Slater has begun hosting "True Story with Mike Slater" on weekdays at 12pm ET. Commentary writer Tiana Lowe, former spokesperson for President Donald Trump's Inauguration Madison Gesiotto and decorated military veteran Rob Smith have also joined the network as regular contributors.

"The Dana Show" joins a growing list of content airing daily on The First, available on Pluto TV, including "True Story with Mike Slater", "The Buck Sexton Show" with the former CIA and NYPD officer Buck Sexton and "I'm Right w/ Jesse Kelly" starring the combat veteran Jesse Kelly.

The First debuted on Pluto TV on October 15 as a destination for free-thinkers who are looking for unfiltered news with new voices. Distribution has expanded to include YouTube and Facebook, and The First is in active discussions with other leading OTT platforms. The First is led by a team with a proven track record of success and an affinity towards connecting with largely ignored parts of the country.

Dana Loesch is the number one nationally-syndicated female talk radio host in the country. Dana is one of the nation's most prominent voices for gun rights and appears regularly on FOX News. She has also provided election analysis on multiple networks and co-hosted "The View". Dana is also the author the best-seller "Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America which turned the tide in the gun control debate" and "Flyover Nation: You Can't Run a Country You've Never Been to."

Slater's show focuses on the five values he believes inspire a virtuous life: curiosity, gratitude, hope, zest, and love. Love and appreciation for faith, family, and country heavily influence the stories that he shares with viewers. Slater is the host of "The Mike Slater Show" each weekday on KFMB in San Diego and appears frequently as a guest on FOX Business, FOX News, The Blaze, and has guest hosted on CNN Headline News. He is also the author of "How to Change Someone's Mind" and the children's book "Imagine Jack and the History Kids."

Lowe is a commentary writer at the Washington Examiner. She previously worked for National Review, founded the University of Southern California Economic Review, and hosted the Political Pregame.

Gesiotto will appear across The First's vertical on Pluto TV and social media platforms. A former Spokesperson for President Trump's Inauguration and national surrogate throughout the 2016 campaign, she is an attorney, television commentator, political strategist, and columnist for The Hill. She is a regular guest on CNN, FOX Business, FOX News, and MSNBC. She leads the nonprofit and business formations division of MMFL Law, a full-service firm with a pro-bono focus on representing battered women as they navigate the legal system.

In addition to Lowe and Gesiotto, Smith will also be a frequent voice across The First's platforms. After serving for five years in the United States Army with two tours in the Middle East, Smith was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge. Following his time with the military, Smith "came out" as a conservative in 2018 with a profile in the Daily Mail. As a political commentator, he has been seen on CNN, FOX News, and NBC News and he has spoken at Yale University, Google, Deutsche Bank, Vanderbilt University, and more.

The First is a television network focused on delivering bold and unfiltered news for parts of the country often ignored. The network debuted on Pluto TV in October 2019 and features new voices in the media making impacts across the country on various traditional and nontraditional media platforms.

