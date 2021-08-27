The First Cross-Chain Routing

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The current state of trading platforms is complex with restrictions regarding crypto-related features. One of the biggest problems is transferring a large number of assets across different networks through network bridges. Not every asset can be swapped while bridges might have a dozen cryptocurrency pairs to swap between. This is where Rubic comes in, enabling at launch the ability to swap over 7,500 assets across three blockchain networks.

The Problem

Rubic

Currently, many projects have created their own cross-chain solutions and integrated bridges. This has significantly changed the world of DeFi, but there are still issues while transferring assets to another network. Even the most popular bridges, like the Binance Bridge, have numerous restrictions that make the process difficult. Every bridge has a list of specific assets available for swapping across networks and some of them have swap limits and time restrictions. Even if users would like to swap their tokens using bridges and DEXs, it will be a complicated and time-consuming process.

The complexity of swaps takes too long and is far too expensive for the simple act of transferring assets across networks. But the days of complicated cross-chain swaps are about to end.

Rubic to the Rescue

Rubic's main goal in DeFi is to unite all blockchain networks into one place and help DeFi users easily swap all 7,500 assets in the easiest and most profitable way.

We've created a tool that will enable traders to swap any asset, on any network, quickly and without unnecessary steps. Our Cross-Chain Routing feature will launch with three major blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon and the BSC. Soon, we are planning to add new blockchains such as Harmony, Solana, Fantom and more.

The difference between Rubic and other solutions on the market is the convenience of executing a transaction. Rubic combines the first (bridge) and the second steps (exchange) into one Swap, offering the best route, taking into account the liquidity and cost of gas.

The number of total DeFi users surpasses 3 million people, and DEX trading volume is $816 billion for the last year. The average number for DEX traders over a week is more than 200,000, and approximately 40% of them are facing the problem of multi-step transactions. We strive to achieve high performance and satisfy the needs of more than half of crypto traders with Rubic's Cross Chain Routing solution.

Rubic is a multi-chain DEX aggregator, with instant & cross-chain swaps for Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Harmony, Tron & xDai, limit orders, fiat on-ramps and more.

