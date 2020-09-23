The First Dedicated DBT IOP/PC Opens in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenPsych PC, a provider of mental health and substance abuse services, announces a further extension of its services in North Jersey with the opening of its latest facility in Hudson County to serve the county's largest city, Jersey City, and the surrounding neighborhoods/communities.

The GenPsych Jersey City location offers Adult mental health programs, Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) programs, and Adolescent programs.

The Adult Mental Health Program is an intensive and comprehensive program to help individuals struggling with various mental health concerns.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Program is an evidence-based, cognitive-behavioral therapy that focuses on skill training in the following areas: mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness.

GenPsych Adolescent Program is an outpatient program that aims to help teens struggling with various issues such as anxiety, depression, defiance, anger, bipolar, and more.

"We pride ourselves as a top-drawer facility in our industry because we thrive on perfection in everything we do," said Kemi Olukoya, GenPsych Chief Marketing Officer.

"Our patients are guaranteed to experience 5-star treatment in our programs by our elite professional and dedicated team who share a vision of helping clients and their family members to facilitate convenient, effective psychological services and support."

GenPsych offers a partial care program (PC) that runs five days a week and an intensive outpatient program (IOP) that runs three to five days a week. While enrolled in any program, clients participate in both individual and group therapies.

GenPsych Jersey City is located at 26 Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ 07306. Further information about Jersey City location and other GenPsych programs can be found on the GenPsych website www.genpsych.com.

Founded in 2005, GenPsych PC is New Jersey's premier mental health and substance abuse treatment provider. GenPsych is dedicated to helping clients regain their emotional and physical health in a safe, supportive environment.

GenPsych has seven convenient locations throughout New Jersey: Brick (Ocean County), Bridgewater (Somerset County), Flemington (Hunterdon County), Princeton (Mercer County), Livingston (Essex County), Wayne (Passaic County), and Jersey City (Hudson County).

