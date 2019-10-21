THE FIRST DIMENSION Comic Sci-Fi Artificial Intelligence Ghost Story 35% Funded on Kickstarter in 2 Days

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FIRST DIMENSION, a comic book launched on Kickstarter, at http://kck.st/315jo1W, has just secured 35% of funding ($4,201) in only 2 days after starting to make an impact in the audience of comic enthusiasts. The book is a work of sci-fi that explores the potential consequences of Artificial Intelligence escaping the control of humans.

The First Dimension Kickstarter Cover

What if Artificial Intelligence entities became so over-humanized that they wanted to have a soul? And what if we could not give a soul to them? Better yet, what if they could use a special technology that allowed them to communicate with ghosts and strike a deal with evil forces to have a soul? These are the questions that the book addresses in a story where Earth would have an AI as a single President.

"In a time when big personalities such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking and others are warning us about Artificial Intelligence potentially becoming something that goes from convenient to menacing to humans, its creators, we think this is an entertaining and visually stunning way of exploring the theme," Daniel Piunoff of the team behind THE FIRST DIMENSION said.

"Our progress on Kickstarter is the proof of how relevant, intriguing and exciting this theme is. We suddenly saw a flow of backers joining the project, namely with even very large contributions and kind messages of support. We're hearing people saying that this a fun, artistic and effective way of dealing with an hypothesis that may well turn out to be a reality someday," Mr. Piunoff added.

THE FIRST DIMENSION on Kickstarter at http://kck.st/315jo1W is seeking to raise $12,000 to fund the coloring work and print production stage of the comic device. Backers who support the campaign gain early and discounted access to the book.

For more information, please visit http://kck.st/315jo1W or contact Daniel Piunoff at 226581@email4pr.com or on +16468844535.

SOURCE The First Dimension