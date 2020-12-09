The First Edition Of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN To Be Held From 16 To 18 September 2021

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will offer new opportunities to companies and operators in the cosmetic industry interested in the countries of Southeast Asia - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The region represents a market that is still little explored but with considerable potential. Since 2015, the year of the foundation of the ASEAN Economic Community - AEC, free trade agreements have allowed for the circulation of goods, services, and capital, leading to the constant growth of recent years. The territory has been hit hard by the pandemic, with significant repercussions on local economies. Nevertheless, many analysts agree that the necessary conversion of traditional business models will make the region a fertile ground for technological innovation, new digital tools, sustainable industrial processes, and new models to reduce energy consumption.

The local cosmetic industry will also be affected by this revolution. New technologies for developing quality manufacturing and the attention to traditional treatments, ingredients, and cultures are changing the actual perspectives, with local brands becoming increasingly popular. "An articulated scenario, which is interesting for international operators, - confirms Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. - Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will allow stakeholders to discover and evaluate the economic potential of this market. Thanks to the synergies with our partners, we will offer companies and buyers a quality business experience, in line with the prestige of the Cosmoprof brand in the world. "

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets said, "Thanks to the region's historic growth and untapped market potential, the future of beauty and personal care in Southeast Asia will recover from the slump, potentially stronger than before. As the debut of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is re-scheduled to 2021, we believe the strong JVs alliance and brands endorsement will give breath and new dynamics by bringing new business opportunities in ASEAN."

"With China's gradual economic recovery and consumption getting back on track, beauty industry is witnessing a fast rebound in the country. Chinese suppliers are hunting for new business partners from emerging markets which Southeast Asia is definitely not to be missed," said Ms Sang Ying, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Baiwen Co Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.cosmoprofcbeasean.com

Notes to Editors:

Download the high-resolution images at the following link: https://we.tl/t-3mi5PX6753

About The Organisers:

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 will serve THE AMERICAS, North, South America and Caribbean Islands Region.



Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About BolognaFiere Group (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong to create an efficient international platform for the beauty industry around the world.



About Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd (www.cbebaiwen.com)

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world's largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China's renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals' Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai's Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc.

SOURCE Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN