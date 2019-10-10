The First-ever 5G Policymakers' Hackathon Announced

The devised recommendations will be presented to the Nordic Council of Ministers, the European Commission, as well as presented to 5G stakeholders participating in a roundtable at the 5G Techritory Forum.

The necessary legal framework is not yet in place for the successful implementation of 5G technology in Europe. The new generation technology is expected to disrupt society, and the legal framework and infrastructure are required in order to simultaneously regulate as well as enable innovation.

While hackathons are common in the tech world, they are rarely applied to the realm of policy, and for the first time, will be used as a framework for developing 5G policy.

"We have to be responsible for creating an environment and legislation at a cross-border level that will enable new innovations and increase our economic competitiveness globally. That's why the first-ever 5G policymakers' hackathon will bring together the key representatives from all Baltic Sea Region countries to create common recommendations for policymakers, to help them to prepare better legislation for the possibilities that 5G technologies will create, and establish the region as leaders in 5G innovation."

- Ralfs Nemiro, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia

The hackathon will provide various mentors, including from TechHub Riga, the European Commission to provide guidance in European policymaking questions, law firms for legal advisory, LMT (Latvian Mobile Telephone) for technological infrastructure questions, and from European Ministries of Justice for guidance in GDPR.

About 5G Techritory

5G Techritory is the 2nd annual Baltic Sea Region 5G Ecosystem Forum that will bring together up to 1000 professionals driving the deployment of 5G in Europe and 70 industry-leading speakers. The Forum serves as a platform for cross-border, cross-level, and cross-sectoral collaboration in the Baltic Sea Region. Registration for the forum is open at 5Gtechritory.com .

