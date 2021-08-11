The First-Ever Marketplace for Sponsored Media Partnerships, called Press Props, Launches Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Press Props is a new members-only marketplace to bridge the gap between media, agencies, and brands. For the first time ever, brands and agencies can browse through the online marketplace to source curated and sponsored partnerships across North America. From hyper-local news outlets to national TV shows, Press Props is a platform for media to list their opportunities in one place, making it easy for sales teams, agencies, and brands to support one another.

"Both sides of the industry are spending countless hours sending emails, scouring ad rates, and pitching new business. It's time-consuming and inefficient for everyone," said Shnane Liem, founder of Press Props and Vive , a social media and public relations agency. "For the past 10 years, we've witnessed publications across the U.S. shut down because of dwindling revenues. That's led to thousands of layoffs and furloughs of talented editors and journalists. Yet at the same time, it's a long and arduous process trying to find and secure pay-for-play partnerships."

Having worked as a freelance writer before founding her public relations firm, the effects of the pandemic on the media and PR industry sparked the idea to create a platform that bridged the gap in this category. While many agencies pay over six figures a year for industry software, Press Props is taking an atypical approach. Memberships are completely free for agencies and brands looking to secure press. For media outlets, the monthly subscription fee to post and list their opportunities is $29.99 after a free 30-day trial.

"Whether you're an agency, small business, or media outlet, we all rely on one another to survive. Curated partnerships are an important part of this ecosystem. Press Props will help everyone in the industry be more effective for both their clients and their businesses," said Liem.

For a limited time, Press Props is offering 20 percent off the first six months of the media membership with the code WELCOME at check-out. To learn more, visit www.pressprops.com . Interviews with Shnane Liem can be coordinated.

