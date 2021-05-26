The First-Ever Smart Educational Prayer Rug for Muslims Exceeds Its Minimum Crowdfunding Goal by Over 200%

DOHA, Qatar, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sajdah, the world's first smart educational prayer rug created by Thakka Technologies, has exceeded its initial funding target on LaunchGood by over 200%. The innovative prayer learning tool is available for pre-ordering at almost half its actual price until the end of the crowdfunding campaign.

"I can't thank our supporters enough. Our design team has been working hard and it's extremely rewarding for us to see Sajdah exceed its funding target," says Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, CEO and co-founder of Thakaa Technologies. "But the feeling that we get from helping devoted Muslims improve their praying experience is truly priceless."

Sajdah has raised USD 36,000 so far against a minimum funding goal of USD 15,000. The manufacturer offered a Special Early Bird discount on the first 50 pre-orders, which sold off within the first hour. Now, with barely a week to go before the campaign ends, supporters can still take advantage of the one-time 45% discount if they pre-order before June 1.

Sajdah comes as a godsend to thousands of new Muslims who want to pray, but are apprehensive of committing errors in the recitation and sequence of the prayer. With Sajdah, they can easily read the verses off the raised LED display. Sajdah can sound voice prompts and display the correct postures to guide the worshipper.

The smart prayer rug will also help millions of Muslims teach praying to their kids and make it possible for people with Alzheimer's or dementia to pray without committing an error. After the completion of the crowdfunding round, Thakaa Technologies plans to move Sajdah into mass-production and get it under the feet of every Muslim who needs help praying.

"We've had a great launch, but it's only the beginning," says Abdul Ali, the co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Thakaa Technologies. "We need continued public support to make Sajdah available to more and more Muslims who need this excellent praying aid. The best time to support us is now because the exclusive 45% discount will never be offered again."

Thakaa Technologies is a Qatari IoT hardware startup specializing in the designing and manufacturing of smart and innovative hardware products. The Company's main focus is to use technology for solving community problems. Sajdah is brought to life by a dedicated team of electrical & software engineers, programmers, manufacturers, and advisors.

