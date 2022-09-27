The First Fully Autonomous Delivery Robot Goes Global: Ottonomy.IO Announces the Launch of Ottobot 2.0 at Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO)

Global travelers can now get the ultimate contactless robotic delivery experience at Rome Airport with Ottonomy.IO

ROME, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ottonomy.IO announces the launch of Ottobot 2.0 at pier A of Terminal 1 at Aeroporti di Roma (ADR). The autonomous delivery project is part of ADR's long-term strategy, aimed at maintaining the highest levels of service and enhancing passengers' experience using cutting edge technology and innovation.

"We chose automation as one of our topics for our first call for ideas because we truly believe in enhancing passenger experience with a continuous improvement approach that has led FCO in its path of quality excellence and innovation since 2016," says Mr. Emanuele Cala' VP of Innovation & Quality at ADR.

Rome International Airport has partnered with Plug & Play Tech Center, LVenture Group and PWC in the development of "Runway to the future," a program set in ADR Innovation Hub, which is the first industrial incubator inside an airport.

Ottonomy is one of ten startups selected to take part in the Hub's acceleration programme "Runway to the Future," and has been chosen for the cutting-edge innovation it brings to the market with their proprietary indoor & outdoor autonomous robot. A technology that will now be offered to travelers boarding from the new Pier A at Aeroporti Di Roma. Air passengers can scan a QR code to purchase F&B and retail items at the airport and get them delivered right up to the gate in a digital and completely frictionless experience.

"We are actively working with global organizations to implement our autonomous robots, this allows them to become more sustainable," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy.IO. "We are seeing growing interest in our technology in a variety of industries including travel, retail and hospitality. The launch of Ottobot 2.0 for ADR's acceleration program is another milestone in the adoption of autonomous robots and how they fit into our daily lives."

Ottonomy first introduced "Ottobot" at CVG International Airport in USA in 2021 enabling air passengers to make purchases of food items and get them delivered straight to their boarding gates from the robots.

The newest generation Ottobot 2.0 is the first fully customizable and modular robot designed for increased access for customers and directional mobility. Ottobot is able to navigate completely autonomously through crowds and complicated environments using Ottonomy's proprietary navigation platform. The proprietary system is highly scalable and flexible and utilizes a comprehensive suite of tools to manage a fleet of robots deployed at a location.

