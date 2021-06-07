The First Global Mermaid Outreach - World Ocean Day on June 8th

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mermaids from USA, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, Israel, Egypt, UK and Australia broadcast live from around the world on June 8th, World Ocean Day. "We have mermaids live in tails interviewing experts at global facilities on WOD. These interviews will be presented to over 25,000 classrooms through our partnership with CILC (Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration)," comments Jeff Weiner, CEO of Fins Magazine.

The live video interviews will highlight several animals including: the American Eel at the Toronto Zoo, Sea Turtles at Sea Turtle Inc., Stingrays at Ripley Aquarium in Canada, Coral Reefs at Jenkins's Aquariums and little penguins from the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

This is a free live event for everyone. "We are here to help. There is a strong global community of mermaids. The magic of mermaids in tails helps broaden audiences, raise awareness of important issues and present a voice for the sea," continued Mr. Weiner. "We at Fins Magazine are excited to bring this event to the general public and hope to demonstrate that Mermaids can and should be part of conservation and environmental awareness efforts.

Fins Magazine is the largest dedicated mermaid publication, both in print and online.

For information about CILC, Fins and WOD https://www.cilc.org/Interactive-Learning/WorldOceanDay.aspx

For more information about World Ocean Day: https://worldoceanday.org/

