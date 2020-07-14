The first Global Sources Online Show kicks off on July 29

Traditional sourcing has been halted by lockdowns and travel restrictions around the globe. In response to the new sourcing situation, Global Sources is moving its offline sourcing experience online, in the form of its first ever GSOS. The show offers 24/7 sourcing regardless of geographic boundaries and time difference, using state-of-the-art technology to bring the best suppliers to international buyers who are unable to travel, providing real-time interaction and in-demand products across three specialized show phases.

"Global Sources is drawing on its proven trade shows and online sourcing expertise built in the last 50 years to bring buyers real-time communication with top suppliers and the latest market insights, focusing on the product categories in highest demand amid the new priorities of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources. "We are creating a unique online sourcing experience for buyers and suppliers from all over the world supported by our buyer community, verified suppliers, evolving online platform and trade show expertise."

GSOS is set to feature three high-demand product categories with respective themes, including Medical & Healthcare, Study & Work From Home, and Home & Hardware. About 900 verified suppliers are expected to showcase their in-demand products which are carefully selected based on buyers' current sourcing needs.

GSOS brings new sourcing experience:

Featured product pavilions to allow buyers to quickly browse products of a specific category

Customized product videos to attract buyers' attention

Online inquiry and quotation, one-on-one online meetings to follow up on buyers' sourcing needs.

Private Sourcing Events to meet with target buyers

Online chat to communicate and build trust with buyers

Virtual meeting rooms to build business relationships in a private environment

Online summits and conferences, featuring panel discussions and case studies to enable buyers to capture the latest trends and network with sourcing experts

Supplier live streaming led by professional hosts, featuring suppliers' exclusive designs as well as factory or showroom tours to provide buyers with an intuitive sourcing experience

Entertainment segments including live performances tailored for the online show audience

For registration and more details on GSOS, please visit https://www.gsos.com/?utm_source=Preshow_Release&utm_medium=PR_PressRelease&utm_campaign=GSOS_PR_HK20&WT.mc_id=8021415

Global Sources Online is a professional B2B trade platform with in-depth industry specialization. With two million users, it has become the preferred sourcing platform for high-end buyers worldwide. An internationally media company and exhibition organizer based in Hong Kong for nearly 50 years, Global Sources organizes world-class sourcing events, including the world's largest electronics sourcing shows, serving tens of millions of buyers and suppliers, and is committed to promoting global trade.

