The First Insurance Chatbot in Asia Launched in Taiwan by PHEW

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHEW, the No. 1 digital platform for insurance professionals in Taiwan, officially announced the launch of its "Insurance Chatbot" at its press conference on April 16, 2019 in Taipei. PHEW is one of the brands operated by PruWell International, which builds digital platforms that connect consumers with the right insurance products at the right time.

Insurance ChatBot presented by the PHEW Team led by James Liu, Founder and Chairman of PruWell International together with guest speakers at the presentation including Ms. Jennifer Wang, the former Chairwoman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, Mr. Hsien-Nung Kuei, the Chairman of Taiwan Insurance Institute and Mr. CY Huang, the Founding Chairman of Taiwan M&A and Private Equity Council

Insurance advisors can customize the Chatbot for their individual sales and marketing efforts towards their existing and prospective customers. With the introduction of this AI-driven Chatbot, PruWell is one step closer to achieving its mission of changing the way insurance is distributed to consumers. This is also a historic step for InsurTech in Taiwan and Asia.

"The Insurance Chatbot empowers insurance professionals and enables them to provide better services to their customers, combining AI and Human Intelligence," said Mr. James Liu, who is the Founder and Chairman of PruWell International, the parent company of PHEW.

Ms. Jennifer Wang, the former Chairwoman of the Financial Supervisory Commission and a guest speaker at the PHEW Chatbot press conference, commented: "I expect PHEW to take the lead in InsurTech innovation in Taiwan and in Asia and become an InsurTech unicorn in Taiwan."

Mr. Hsien-Nung Kuei, the Chairman of Taiwan Insurance Institute, also commented at the press conference that global VC investments in InsurTech have been rising rapidly since 2013 and likely will continue rising over the next 5 years.

Mr. CY Huang, the Founding Chairman of Taiwan M&A and Private Equity Council, additionally emphasized that the domain know-how in insurance has become more critical than ever in the success of an InsurTech startup.

Founded in 2016, PHEW started as an insurance content provider. To date, it has published nearly 10 thousand insurance content articles and achieved 17 million page views. But PHEW went above and beyond being a content provider. It has become an insurance advisor enablement platform. It has developed various digital tools to: (1) track the preferences and behaviors of web visitors; and (2) identify for its member insurance advisors suitable insurance products to cross-sell to their end customers. The overall objectives are to enhance efficiency and to improve customer engagement for insurance advisors.

About the PHEW Insurance Chatbot

The PHEW Insurance Chatbot employs its patented technologies in providing three main functions: "Digital SuperPost," "Smart Secretary," and "Data Genius."

"Digital SuperPost" is a personalized marketing tool for insurance advisors. It helps to enhance an advisor's professional image by allowing the advisor to digitally share new product information and insurance knowledge with existing and potential customers in a timely and convenient manner.

"Smart Secretary" allows an advisor's customers to interact with the advisor's personal Chatbot with functions such as: facial recognition, financial needs analysis, retirement planning, risk tolerance analysis, personality testing, insurance hot topics search, etc.

"Data Genius" is a data-gathering tool that allows an advisor to understand the advisor's customers' preferences and interests.

About PruWell International

PruWell International builds platforms that connect consumers in Asia with the right insurance products at the right time. Currently, PruWell operates two brands in Taiwan:

iCompare: offering online comparison for simple insurance products with convenience and transparency; and

PHEW: offering offline insurance advice by professional and technology-empowered financial advisors for more complex insurance products.

The PruWell platforms are increasing consumer engagement and doing so at lower costs.

The PruWell mission is to help consumers find the right-fit insurance products through a data-driven omni-channel approach. The traditional process of insurance sales is push-driven, inefficient, and not focused on the actual needs of consumers. PruWell strives to revolutionize that traditional process for the benefits of both insurance advisors and consumers.

PruWell was founded in 2016 by James Liu, Executive Member of Asia Pacific Financial Services Association and the former founding CEO of AEGON Taiwan. PruWell is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

You can find more information at:

http://www.pruwell.com

http://www.phew.tw

https://www.icompare.tw

Insurance ChatBot presented by PHEW Team together with guest speakers

