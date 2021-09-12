The first International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Closes with 10 Consensus on Food Loss and Waste

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter for the conference. Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, delivered a speech. The conference attracted 300 attendees including government officials, scholars from over 50 countries and regions. The ambassadors of 16 countries, Ministers of Agriculture from 24 countries, Deputy Ministers of Agriculture from 6 countries addressed through live or video connections. 70 guests delivered speeches.

The conference has achieved 10 consensuses.

First, taking actions to reduce loss and waste. The conference released "Jinan Initiative of the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste "which proposed the key areas and cooperation directions.

Second, establishing a mechanism to promote international cooperation. The conference is a milestone in the field of global in reducing food loss and waste. The second International Conference will be held at an appropriate time.

Third, setting up the platform. The conference announced to establish an international food loss and waste R&D platform in Weifang, Shandong, to promote the innovation and experiment of relevant science and technology.

Fourth, advocating sustainable production practices. Building high-standard farmland to prevent drought and flood, promote precision sowing, improve the level of mechanized and standardized operation.

Fifth, preventing food loss in harvest process. Promoting fine harvest, strengthen integration, encourage socialized machine harvest services, and "Bring in every single grain".

Sixth, preventing storage losses. Applying new storage technologies and improve the construction of facilities and loading, promote new technologies for safe, efficient and energy-saving storage and logistic systems.

Seventh, preventing grain processing losses. Promoting moderate processing and improving standard systems and adopting comprehensive utilization of byproducts of grain.

Eighth, logistic losses reduction. Improving grain transportation logistics systems, develop modern technologies and devices, building a special platform for grain loading and unloading, and carrying out logistics standardization.

Ninth, consumption waste reduction. Spreading the knowledge on food saving and healthy food consumption. Advocating dining system, healthy diets, and Clean Place activity.

Tenth, raising awareness of food saving. Food loss reduction is a systematic project. The efforts of enhancing legislation, regulation and long-term mechanisms for food saving need to be made.

