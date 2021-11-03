The First Official Grace and Frankie Book Hits Bookshelves Ahead of the Show's Final Season

The first official Grace and Frankie book, published today, is the emotional crutch you'll need when the show ends. Tweet this

"Flashpoint is grateful to partner with Grace and Frankie and Skydance Television to publish the first officially licensed book of this beloved series," says Kristin Mehus-Roe, Flashpoint publisher. "We created a book that captures the spirit of the show by celebrating its defining themes: the value of friendship and the thrill of reinvention at any age. We also included a few surprises, which may or may not include recipes for Frankie's infamous quesadilla-stuffed quesadilla and Grace's favorite way to eat a watermelon." Complete with quizzes, quotes, and Grace and Frankie's instantly recognizable "I don't give a crap" attitude, the book is what early readers are calling a "must-have" for fans of the show.

Grace and Frankie: A Guide to Best-Friendship and Not Giving a Damn is sure to be found on the holiday wish list of besties across the globe and is available everywhere books are sold beginning November 2, 2021.

Flashpoint™ is a dynamic publishing partner for cultural icons, individuals with influence, and beloved brands. An imprint of Girl Friday Books, we are headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Our team has decades of publishing and digital agency experience and are the magic behind luminous bestsellers from licenses including CNN, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Sesame Street, and the Kurt Cobain estate. Learn more at GirlFridayProductions.com and FlashpointBooks.com.

