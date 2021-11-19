LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO Chain, a decentralised, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced that the first phase of HECO Demo Day has begun. The creation of this event follows the successful launch of its first Gaming Hackathon in September. Over the weeks that followed, HECO Dao was established to help the development of on-chain governance of HECO Chain and corresponding projects. These recent initiatives aim to accelerate the development of DeFi and GameFi start-up projects and realise industry progress.

HECO invited investment institutions: Cipholio Ventures, DHVC, and Republic; UC Berkeley, Stanford University, and Facebook to participate in HECO Demo Day as academic and corporate representatives, to judge the performance of eleven innovative projects displayed at the event. Each project will be reviewed from the four dimensions of the team, innovation and design of the business model, the performance of project data, and market growth. Furthermore, the highest-scoring projects have the chance to win a Grant Incentive, which is valued at one million USD in total.

Eleven start-up projects will participate in today's Demo Day, including emerging projects such as Pledge, LoopChat, Xdao, Equilibrium and GameFi projects, NEO FANTASY, Platofarm, Spirit, and Thunder Lands. In addition, emerging metaverse projects such as SYN.CITT, CyberConnect, and MetaP will participate in Demo Day.

"As a public chain, HECO is constantly improving its performance and functionality and takes the promotion and development of emerging projects as its responsibility," said Leo Su. "I also hope each participating project during Demo Day can learn from each other's strengths and connect with the industry's Defi, Gamefi projects and investment institutions, to help achieve further development of their own."

HECO will also hold DEMO DAY events in Dubai, Singapore, and other regions around the world. Local high-quality projects will be invited to roadshows and various empowerment resources will be supported to the selected projects.

For further HEOC information, please visit: https://www.hecochain.com/en-us

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. HECO has recorded approximately 13.2 million total addresses with 479 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain