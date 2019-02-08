The First Print Magazine for Dark-Skinned Black Women and Girls

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDS Online Magazine is launching their debut print issue on Feb. 22, 2019. The beauty, lifestyle and fashion magazine is exclusively for dark-skinned black women and girls, making it the only one of its kind. Supporting a niche and very eager demographic, the quarterly publication boldly provides exclusive visibility to some of the world's most unseen beauty and talent.

In the March 2019 Debut Issue, finally get make-up and fashion tips that have you first in mind, spring color swatches, advice on money and health, REAL colorism discussion and more.

The Debut Issue features a plethora of published and aspiring models of the African diaspora and focuses on the global epidemic of colorism that affects them. The elegantly printed magazine also incorporates advice on health, money and femininity and includes never-done-before fashion and make-up trends tailored for dark skin.

Beginning in 2012, Divine Dark Skin did what few were doing at the time and promoted dark-skinned black women and girls exclusively on social media platforms. Despite much controversy, DDS filled a void created by mainstream media and gained hundreds of thousands of thankful black woman followers worldwide. Now an online magazine, DDS is serving their strong subscriber base with a highly anticipated print version.

DDS Magazine is not interested in conformity and unapologetically challenges the status quo. In a world where white and light skin is the beauty standard, they know to achieve balance, exclusive dark-skinned female promotion is necessary. This lifestyle publication exists for the black women who are fun, yet bold and fearless about their much-needed representation.

Website: https://www.ddsmagazine.com/

Pre-Order: https://www.ddsmagazine.com/print

DDS MAGAZINE INC.

Pre-order: Feb. 1, 2019

On Sale: Feb. 22, 2019

$8.99 USD

66 pages

CONTACT:

Christina Thomas

Editor in Chief

info@ddsmagazine.com

SOURCE DDS Magazine Inc.

https://www.ddsmagazine.com

