The First Round of Ecological Linkage of Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Has Officially begun

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced the first round of ecological linkage, TUSD stable coin gold shovel mining, has officially launched, aiming to present more to users and blockchain developers, as well as explore new ways of on-chain cooperation.

In order to ensure the stability and decentralization of HECO, the chain launched a node campaign in May 2021, all its 11 main nodes and 11 back-up nodes were elected by the community. At the same time, as increasing attention has been devoted to NFT and Blockchain Games fields, HECO holds a series of NFT events to bring more premium NFTs to users. What's more, over 1500 IPs have deployed on the HECO chain. Because of the one-million incentive plan, more and more blockchain developers are involved in the blockchain game development of HECO and thus it has grown dramatically.

As the first successful attempt of the ecological linkage, the annual percentage yield from TUSD stable coin gold shovel mining will reach 50%, which is much more than others. And its members includes some of the main nodes of the HECO Global Node Campaign, such as MDX, FilDA, and Channels Finance, iSwap which is the exclusive cross-chain bridge of this event, and other wallets. Users can first choose to pledge TUSD single currency or group liquidity mining transaction pair, participate in the "TUSD gold shovel" limited-time mining activities and successfully get the rewards. The Good news is the mining event will last for three series and more scenes will be opened later.

"We all understand that ecological construction shapes the future of HECO Chain," shared Leo, the head of HECO." We appreciate the discussion with developers and users around the world who have helped us understand key concerns so that we can integrate actionable improvements into the design and phased rollout of ecological construction of HECO Chain, as well as make it a reality."

For more information about TUSD stable coin gold shovel mining events, please click https://docs.hecochain.com/#/en-us/Announcement

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 11.5 million total addresses with 438 million transactions made on the platform.

