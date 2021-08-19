The First Survivors of Alzheimer's by Dr. Dale Bredesen
Aug 19, 2021, 13:35 ET
BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease is a much larger pandemic — according to Apollo Health nearly 100 times as many Americans will die from Alzheimer's as from COVID-19 — and unfortunately there has never been an effective treatment. However, in the new book, The First Survivors of Alzheimer's, seven survivors who have beaten Alzheimer's and are continuing to thrive describe their own journeys, from hopelessness to health. Their stories are remarkable, touching, and sometimes tear-provoking, but ultimately point the way for millions more like them to succeed where before there had been only hopelessness and failure.
How did these seven achieve what others had not? They used a new and completely different approach from the current standard of care: instead of a single, ineffective drug, these survivors were evaluated for the many potential contributors to Alzheimer's — from prediabetes to undiagnosed smoldering infections to exposure to various toxins to dozens of other potential contributors — and then treated with a personalized, precision medicine protocol developed by the book's author. This is the future of Alzheimer's prevention and treatment, one that has been proven in a recent successful clinical trial.
The seven survivors describe which parts of the protocol worked best for them, and how they are sustaining their improvement — for nearly a decade now in some of them, a period of improvement that has been unthinkable with drug treatment. Beyond these seven stories, the book also describes a protocol for enhancing normal cognition, a chapter describing the surprising parallels between Alzheimer's and COVID-19, and the potential for adapting the successful Alzheimer's protocol to other diseases such as Parkinson's disease and macular degeneration. Hear for yourself as four of the seven survivors shared on Facebook Live how they not only survived a battle with cognitive decline but thrived.
This new book ushers in a new era — an era in which developing Alzheimer's is optional instead of unavoidable, and in which future generations see Alzheimer's as a rare disease. At a time when the Delta variant of COVID-19 is impacting so many, and there is so much pessimistic news, The First Survivors of Alzheimer's offers some much-needed hope and optimism for all of us.
