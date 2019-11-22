The First TBR Radial Tire from Hubei Linglong Successfully Rolls off the Production Line

On July 6, 2018, on the occasion of the second anniversary of Linglong Tire listing, the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hubei Linglong Tire was successfully held. The first tire from this manufacturing base rolled off the production line after 16 months, demonstrating the project has been transferred from the preparatory and construction stage to the commissioning stage.

Hubei Linglong Tire will cover a total area of over 1,000,000 square meters with planned floor area more than 670,000 square meters. The main products of this manufacturing base will include TBR tires, PCR tires, and OTR etc., with the aim of annual capacity of PCR reaching 12 million units, annual capacity of TBR reaching 2.4 million units, and the annual capacity of OTR reaching 60,000 units with estimated sales revenue reaching RMB five billion.

Hubei Linglong is an important support to Linglong's "5+3" global strategy. This represents another important measure for company to break through regional restrictions, focusing on resource integrity, fostering core competitiveness, and it is of great significance for the company to serve customers at zero distance, improve market share and reduce logistics cost.

