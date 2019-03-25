LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Many corporates provide gyms or fitness centers within the company premises for employees. Moreover, the companies undertake various health-related initiatives as they believe that the productivity of their employees can be improved by limiting their stress. Companies incorporating fitness programs in their schedule witness lower turnover rates, lesser absenteeism, and fewer sick leave and, thus, higher productivity and lower costs. Companies are trying to build a culture of healthy living among their employees. This trend of encouraging employees to be physically fit is expected to boost the demand for fitness and recreational sports centers during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the fitness and recreational sports centers market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Surge in healthcare cost

Consumers are resorting to exercise as a preventative measure, which has led to an increase in the demand for strength training equipment. These devices help in weight loss and improve bone health and muscle mass. Thus, the global fitness and recreational sports centers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Highly fragmented market

The intense competition proves challenging for the new entrants and compels them to design different ways of attracting customers. Creating innovative marketing strategies and messages have become challenging as the market is highly fragmented. Therefore, the competition to grab various price points and increase memberships is set to intensify.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



