The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences Unveils New Marley Coffee

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, the beach-front luxury hotel focused on the sensory experience of guests, announced the opening of the new on-site Marley Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. With the aroma of Jamaican soil and the rhythm of reggae, Marley Coffee extends its roots with The Fives Hotels & Residences through the opening of the brand's second flagship coffee shop to offer the experience of Bob Marley's One Love movement to guests of the all-inclusive resort, as well as the general public.

The Fives Hotels & Residences

Located in The Fives Plaza, the new coffee shop enhances the resorts' already robust selection of dining venues with a new experience that tantalizes taste buds and scent with sustainably sourced products from around the world. The partnership with Marley Coffee & The Fives Hotels & Residences began in 2018 when Rohan Marley chose The Fives Downtown as the perfect spot to open the first flagship Marley Coffee in the Americas.

"I am pleased to be back in the beautiful Playa Del Carmen where travelers from around the world can experience my family's passion, vision of universal love, respect for nature and connection to the beauty of the land through a cup of coffee," said Rohan Marley, founder of Marley Coffee.

Ethically sourced from the best fair-trade farms and estates around the world, Marley Coffee serves some of the finest coffee from Ethiopia, Central and South America and of course, Jamaica. The line includes One Love, a medium roast coffee from Ethiopia, Lively Up, a medium-dark roast that mixes caramel and dark chocolate, and Mystic Morning and Buffalo Soldier, designed to recover energy, especially on difficult days. The coffee shop menu consists of hot and cold brews, teas and smoothies, as well as daily baked goods made on-site, such as banana & walnuts pudding, homemade muffins, churros, apple pie and more. Savory offerings include sandwiches, ciabatta, bagels, cheeses and more.

Under the Marley family's direction and the Rastafarian philosophy, Marley Coffee is a natural, pure from the earth, authentic and delicious brand. With every cup of coffee containing hope for a sustainable future, the Marley Coffee story begins with the son of one of the most influential musicians of all time. Rohan Marley, son of music icon Bob Marley, founded Marley Coffee to laud his father's legacy of uplifting people and to honor his father's dream of returning to the farm where his philosophy and values were deeply rooted.

Marley Coffee is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information on The Fives Hotels & Residences or for bookings, visit: https://www.thefiveshotels.com/

