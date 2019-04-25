The Fleet Management Market: Global Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023) by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Fleet Type and Region

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Fleet Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fleet management market size is expected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2018 to USD 31.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of cloud- deployments and growing use of big data analytics by organizations worldwide increase the need for the development of advanced fleet management solutions by solution providers. In addition to this, the growing number of fleets in many emerging countries drives the implementation of fleet management solutions in regions.

Among the solutions segment, the fleet analytics and reporting provider segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under the solutions segment, the fleet analytics and reporting is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The fleet analytics and reporting solution assists fleet companies in making smarter decisions by unlocking the business value of information hidden within massive amounts of fleet data. Reporting helps in identifying the fleets with greater maintenance needs by providing intelligence on carbon emissions, vehicle statistics, fuel transactions, and previous maintenance records.

Among the services segment, the professional services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



Under the services segment, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the demand for implementing solutions, integration of new technologies, and complexity of infrastructures. For these reasons, many businesses are offering professional services to their customers.

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, due to the early adoption of fleet management solutions by fleet businesses across the region. The government regulations, such as ELD mandates, have proven to be a major factor driving the growth of the fleet management market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The report also contains the profiles and the competitive leadership mapping of major technology vendors. Some major technology vendors include: Automotive Rentals Inc. (ARI), Azuga Inc. (Azuga), Chevin Fleet Solutions (Chevin), Donlen Corporation (Donlen), Geotab, GPS Insight, NexTraq, LLC (NexTraq), Masternaut Limited (Masternaut), Merchants Automotive Group d/b/a Merchants Fleet (Merchants Fleet), MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd (MiX Telematics), Omnitracs LLC (Omnitracs), Teletrac Navman, Trimble Inc. (Trimble), Verizon Connect, and Wheels, Inc.

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Donlen Corporation

11.2 Geotab

11.3 Inseego Corp.

11.4 Automotive Rentals Inc.

11.5 Omnitracs

11.6 Teletrac Navman

11.7 Trimble

11.8 Verizon Connect

11.9 Wheels Inc.

11.10 Mix Telematics

11.11 GPS Insight

11.12 Masternaut

11.13 Nextraq

11.14 Chevin Fleet Solutions

11.15 Azuga



