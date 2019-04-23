NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The availability of rolled flexible glass is one of the key factors anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the forthcoming years. Bendable ultra-thin flexible glass is in high demand as it can be rolled easily and used in various applications. In addition, it also offers exceptional physical and chemical properties. Furthermore, rolled flexible glass also offers superior performance, operational benefits, and cost reduction. Such rising use of flexible glass will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the flexible glass market will register a CAGR of close to 47% by 2023.







Market Overview

Growth in the smartphone industry

One of the growth drivers of the global flexible glass market is the growth in the smartphone industry. The high demand for rigid and flexible displays, the rising number of internet users, and the emergence of dual camera smartphones are expected to propel the growth of the global flexible glass market during the forecast period.

Logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry

One of the challenges in the growth of the global flexible glass market is logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry. The rise in fuel prices increases the transportation costs of glass products, which pose serious challenges to small and medium-sized enterprises that enter into a contract with third-party supply chain companies to transport their products to end-users.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several glass manufacturing industries in the market are focusing on eliminating waste products through sustainable recycling processes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



