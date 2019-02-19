NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Offshore regions are one of the major sources for oil and gas production as the reserves in the offshore segment, which are estimated to be vast, largely remain unexplored. Therefore, the need to meet this increase in fuel demand is spurring major oil and gas companies to invest in E&P projects. The need to meet the increase in demand for energy for both export and domestic consumption in the region is driving the growth of offshore oil and gas activities, which, in turn; will support the growth of the FPS market in Americas during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the floating production systems (FPS) market in Americas will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741945



Market Overview

Advantages associated with the deployment of FPS

Floating production systems are effective solutions in subsea, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater E&P activities as they eliminate the need for additional infrastructure in these offshore environments, which can be expensive. FPS offer an economical option in offshore drilling activities, especially in small oil fields that will face depletion within a few years.

Environmental issues arising from offshore oil and gas drilling

Offshore oil and gas drilling activities generally have an impact on the entire marine ecosystem. The major threats of environmental issues in the offshore drilling environment include the leak of drilling fluids, leaks from pipelines, spillage, and blowouts. Hence, offshore oil and gas drilling operations pose a significant threat to the environment as well as to the health and safety of the workers.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the floating production systems (FPS) market in Americas during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741945



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

