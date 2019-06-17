The Florida Justice Association Presents Attorney Mark Clark with EAGLE Centurion Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Clark, West Palm Beach personal injury attorney and managing partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, received the EAGLE Centurion Award at the 2019 Florida Justice Association (FJA) Convention.

The EAGLE Centurion Award represents a lifetime commitment to leadership and public justice advocacy and recognizes an exceptionally generous individual contribution to the Endowment for Association Giving to Law and Education (EAGLE) program.

"It is my privilege to work alongside so many great people who support the mission of the FJA," Clark said. "There is no greater importance than a fair justice system. Every member of EAGLE works to ensure the continued safety of future generations of Floridians, and I'm grateful to play a small part in that mission."

The EAGLE program strengthens and safeguards consumer rights in Florida by defending civil justice laws and promoting meaningful reforms to protect injured victims. The EAGLE Centurion Award is reserved for individuals who have contributed $250,000 to the mission – an honor that less than 30 attorneys have received in the 58-year history of the organization.

Clark served as president of the Florida Justice Association from 2001 to 2002 (during that time the organization was called the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers).

About Mark W. Clark

Mark Clark is managing partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has been a board certified lawyer for more than 30 years, practicing in the areas of personal injury, products liability, and medical malpractice. He has dedicated his career to the representation of accident victims and their families and is highly regarded for his ability to obtain maximum recoveries for his clients, having obtained verdicts and settlements totaling more than $500 million dollars.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases.

