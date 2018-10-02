LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand for flotation reagents from APAC and technological advancements in various applications is fueling the growth of the market across the globe.



The flotation reagents market is projected to grow from USD 4.15 billion in 2018 to USD 5.55 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2023. The growing use of flotation reagents in various applications, increasing demand for flotation reagents from APAC, and ongoing technological advancements in various applications are driving the market globally. Moreover, the increasing demand for flotation reagents from major markets such as India, China, and Australia is also driving the market. However, the declining mining activity in developed nations Europe and North America is expected to hamper the growth of the flotation reagents market across the globe.



The flocculants segment is projected to lead the flotation reagents market between 2018 and 2023, in terms of both value and volume.

The flocculants type is projected to lead the flotation reagents market during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide applicability of flocculants in various applications such as water & wastewater treatment and mineral processing as these flotation chemicals offer excellent mechanical and physical properties.



The water & wastewater treatment segment is projected to lead the flotation reagents market between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value.

The water & wastewater treatment application segment is projected to lead the flotation reagents market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulation.



In terms of value, APAC is projected to lead the flotation reagents market between 2018 and 2023.

APAC is projected to lead the flotation reagents market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increased mining activities in China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the sizes of several segments and subsegments of the flotation reagents market through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C Level – 21%, Director Level – 29%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 31%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 17%, and the Middle East & Africa- 10%



The key companies operating in the flotation reagents market include BASF SE (Germany), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Huntsman (US), Dow Chemical (US), AkzoNobel (Netherland), SNF FLOERGER SAS (France), Evonik (Switzerland), and Orica (Australia).



Research Coverage

This report covers the flotation reagents market, in terms of value and volume and forecasts the market size till 2023.The report also includes the segmentation of the flotation reagents market based on type (flocculants, frothers, collectors, dispersants, and others), application (water & wastewater treatment, mineral processing, explosives & drilling and others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).



The regions have been further segmented based on their key countries into the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and Argentina. The report also profiles the leading players of the flotation reagents market and provides information on the competitive strategies adopted by these players to strengthen their position in the flotation reagents market.



The report is expected to help the leaders/new entrants in the flotation reagents market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the flotation reagents market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. It is expected to help the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and provide them with detailed information on the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the flotation reagents market.



3. It is expected to help the stakeholders understand their competitors and gain insights to improve their position in the flotation reagents market. The competitive landscape section contains information on various developments such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and expansions undertaken by these leading players in the market.



