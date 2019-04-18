NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China will foster market growth during the forecast period. Growing construction activities coupled with the rising demand for vehicles in the country are expected to proliferate the market growth during the forecast period. Fluorocarbons are increasingly being used in engine components for preventing corrosion and protecting vehicles from exposure to external elements. In addition, increasing vehicle production in China will further drive the demand for fluorocarbon coating market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the fluorocarbon coating market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China

One of the growth drivers of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China. The growing construction activities and increasing automotive production in China are expected to see an upsurge in demand for fluorocarbon coating.

The shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers

One of the challenges in the growth of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers. The acute shortage of coating-based fluoropolymers is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fluorocarbon coating market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various manufacturing companies are increasing their production capacities to leverage growing demand from end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



