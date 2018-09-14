The Food Containers Market in the United States 2007-2022: Smaller-Sized, Lightweight Products Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smaller-Sized, Lightweight Products Drive Growth in Food Container Market

Growth will be driven by the popularity of smaller, single-serving containers for convenience and portion control. The container product mix will continue to shift toward using lighter over heavier containers, and from rigid to flexible formats.

Key Finding: Snacking Fuels Demand for Smaller Containers

The traditional three meals a day have become less common, with younger, busier generations opting for smaller snacks throughout the day. This convenience eating also assists those wanting to control portion sizes, resulting in increased demand for food containers, particularly smaller, single-serving cups and bowls. Smaller-sized packages are expanding snacking possibilities from traditional chips and candy to meet the healthy eating trends of nuts, yogurt, hummus, fruits, and vegetables.

Flexible Pouches Continue to Meet Needs of Packagers and Consumers

Containers Drawing Shoppers from Periphery to Center of the Store

Source Reduction Reduces Cost and Environmental Impact

Study Coverage

This study presents historical data (2007, 2012, and 2017) and forecasts for 2022 by products (pouches; bags & sacks; cans; cartons; bottles; jars; and tubs, cups, & bowls) and market (dairy products; fresh produce; meat, poultry, & seafood; perishable prepared foods; eggs; baked goods; snack foods; processed fruits & vegetables; pet food; sauces & condiments; candy & confections; frozen specialties; and soups & canned specialties).



The study also evaluates company market share and analyzes industry competitors including Bemis, Silgan, Graphic Packaging, Berry Global, and WestRock.



