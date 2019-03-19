NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023. The market is driven by a rise in the consumption of convenience foods and premium foods globally. The advent of the concept of clean-label ingredients and the health problems associated with the consumption of products containing food emulsifiers are the major challenges in the market. Limited extraction and the additional costs associated with the emulsifiers extracted from natural resources is restraining the market growth.



The mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment is estimated to lead the market, with the largest share, in 2018.

The food emulsifiers market, in terms of type, is estimated to be led by the mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment in 2018.The lecithin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.



The increasing demand for bakery and convenience foods that contain mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives is the major factor driving market growth.



The plant segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2018 to 2023.

The food emulsifiers market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the plant segment in 2018.The plant segment is mainly driven by the fact that plant-based emulsifiers are less harmful to humans as compared to animal-based emulsifiers.



Also, they are preferred widely by food manufacturers due to their high stability, as compared to animal-based emulsifiers.



North America is estimated to lead the food emulsifiers market, with the largest share, in 2018.

The North American food emulsifiers market is estimated to be the largest market in 2018. The market here is driven by increased consumption of processed food in this region and the presence of a majority of the top food emulsifier companies in this region.

The bakery, convenience, and confectionery industries in this region are the major consumers of food emulsifiers. The consumption of bakery and convenience products and confectionery has been increasing consistently for many years, resulting in the largest share of the North American market in the global food emulsifiers market.



The breakdown of primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 70%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 10%

• By Designation: C Level: 50%, D Level: 10%, Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 20%



The key food emulsifier manufacturing players include the following:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• DowDuPont (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

• Ingredion Incorporated (US)

• Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)

• Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Beldem S.A. (Belgium).

• Tate & Lyle (Ireland)



The key players in the food emulsifiers market adopted expansions and product launches as their key growth strategies to increase their market share and profits. Acquisitions accounted for the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the food emulsifiers market along with food emulsifiers market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type (lecithin – oiled & de-oiled, mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives, sorbitan esters, stearoyl lactylates, polyglycerol esters, and others); source (plant and animal); application (bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, meat products, others); and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global food emulsifiers market

• To gain wide-ranging information about top players, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights on major countries/regions in which the food emulsifiers market is flourishing



