The global rise in population is one significant factor propelling the need for techniques to improve agricultural productivity. The rapid growth in population would encourage increased adoption of novel nanotechnology tools to boost agricultural productivity. This factor would be a significant growth factor for the global food nanotechnology market over the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the food nanotechnology market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in demand for natural food ingredients

There have been growing health concerns and awareness about health among the people around the world. This is increasing the use of clean label products. The demand for novel techniques for food processing. for improving and maintaining the quality and nutritional benefits of F&B products. is increasing. This is boosting the growth of the global food nanotechnology market.

Lack of trained laboratory professionals

Experiments involving nanotechnology require accurate analysis and interpretation of results to produce reliable results. The correlation of experimental results with the hypothesis of the experiment is equally important. Therefore. skilled personnel must perform nanotechnology experiments. In research laboratories. lack of skilled professionals can lead to misleading results. Therefore. the shortage of trained professionals will adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The food nanotechnology market is currently highly concentrated due to the presence of few companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



