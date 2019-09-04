NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in food processing market to 2024 food processing market by application (beverages, dairy, meat & poultry, convenience food & snacks, fruits & vegetables, seafood, and others), product type, industry type (unorganized, and organized), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the food processing market looks promising with opportunities in beverage, dairy, meat & poultry, convenience food & snacks, fruits & vegetables, and seafood industries. The food processing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 trillion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, changing lifestyle, and increase in nuclear families and working women. .



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of food processing technologies that reduce detrimental changes in food and maintain the nutritional value. Cargill Foods, Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland, and Unilever are among the major processed food manufacturers..



The study includes the food processing market size and forecast for the food processing market through 2024, segmented by application type, end use industry and by region as follows:



Food Processing Market by Polymer Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Beverages Dairy Meat & Poultry Bakery Convenience Food & snacks Fruits & Vegetables Confectionery Seafood Pet Food Other Applications



Food Processing Market by End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Organized Sector Unorganized Sector



Food Processing Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany Asia Pacific Japan China The Rest of the World

Some of the food processing companies profiled in this report include Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Unilever, Anheuser Busch Inbev, and others. .



The analyst forecasts that processed fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to inclination of people towards vegan diet.



Within this market, organized and unorganized sectors are involved in the food processing activities. Organized sector food processing is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to significant increase in number of chain outlets, standalone eateries, and restaurant's.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand towards ready-to-eat foods and increasing working professionals and students. The growing health consciousness is enabling the consumers to move towards healthy and high quality food products.



Some of the features of "Food Processing Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Food processing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Food processing market size by end use industry, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Food processing market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of food processing in the food processing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of food processing in the food processing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the food processing market by application (beverages, dairy, meat & poultry, convenience food & snacks, fruits & vegetables, seafood, and others), product type, industry type (unorganized, and organized), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting food processing market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this food processing market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this food processing market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this food processing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the food processing market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the food processing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this food processing market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this food processing market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of food processing market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



