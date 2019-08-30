The Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates Files First Pig Ear Salmonella Lawsuit

Mr. Orr purchased the pig ears on or about May 28, 2019 in Superior, Wisconsin, for his dogs Cowboy, Harley, and Allie. Within days they were experiencing extreme diarrhea. By June 3rd, Mr. Orr was also ill from handling the contaminated pig ears, and hospitalized for five days, diagnosed with salmonellosis.

Mr. Orr is still recovering from his salmonella illness.

FDA Ceases Import of Contaminated Deadly Pig Ears

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating the multi-state outbreak of Salmonella in June of 2019, and on July 3rd issued a warning concerning potentially contaminated, non-irradiated pig ears, from Brazil, Argentina and Columbia. One of the importers, Pet Supplies Plus, issued a recall that same day.

On August 16, 2019, Dog Goods USA LLC also recalled non-irradiated bulk and packaged Chef Toby Pig Ears. On August 22, the FDA updated Import Alert 72-03 to include three firms that presented pig ears for import that then tested positive for Salmonella: Custom Pet S.A.S (Colombia), Suarko SRL (Argentina), and Anabe Industria e Comercio de Proteinas (Brazil).

As of August 29th, with approximately 145 human victims and hundreds of pet victims in 35 states, the FDA and CDC are continuing to advise consumers to avoid handling all pig ear pet treats and retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats at this time.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mr. Orr and other victims of the Pig Ear Salmonella outbreak, issued the following statement today: "It is a shame that so many pet owners have become sick simply by serving these treats to their pets. These pet owners had no way to know they were handling such a dangerous product. Through this lawsuit and others we will find out how the pig ears became contaminated and make sure it will not happen again."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or at www.foodpoisoningnews.com.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of infectious disease and E. coli cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades in safety procedures at Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries. He also provides resources and information for those interested in salmonella at https://ronsimonassociates.com/foodpoisoning/salmonella-lawyer/.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 335-4900 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates