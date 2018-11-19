NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, and the key drivers included growing consumption of processed food, the multifunctionality of food stabilizers, and the increased use of natural ingredients.



The food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2018, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2023. The growth of the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is driven by the rising demand for healthier and natural food ingredients from the food industry. The key drivers for the market's growth are the increase in consumption of processed food, the multi-functionality of food stabilizers, and the growth in the use of natural ingredients in foods, due to the increase in consumer awareness about healthy diets. The growing demand for food has resulted in an increased demand for food stabilizers. Europe is projected to dominate the food stabilizers market during the forecast period. The growing demand for food stabilizers for bakery products, beverages, and convenience food is expected to boost the demand for food stabilizers in the region. Health awareness among consumers, along with the growing R&D on natural ingredients for food & beverages, is expected to drive the market growth in the region. International regulations and quality standards related to food additives are the key restraints of the growth of the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market.



Dairy & dairy products led the market with the largest share in 2017.

On the basis of application, the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market was led by the dairy & dairy products segment.The increase in the consumption rate of functional food and economic development in the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region; hence, the market for dairy & dairy products accounted for the largest share in 2017.



In the food industry, the demand for dairy & dairy products is growing due to changing lifestyles and eating habits.



Plant-sourced stabilizers to be the fastest growing source of food stabilizers.

Based on source, the plant segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.This segment is rapidly growing; this is mainly due to the rise in demand for natural ingredient and increase in trend vegan food; hence, the demand for plant-sourced food stabilizers is increasing.



Consumer perceives that plant-sourced food stabilizers add nutritional value to food products. Food & beverage manufacturers prefer plant-sourced food stabilizer to fulfill the consumer's demand for natural food additives.



High growth is expected in the Asia Pacific food stabilizers market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increase in disposable income and rise in demand for processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for food stabilizers in the region.In addition, the market is driven by the growing demand for beverages in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.



The food processing industry is growing rapidly in these countries due to the increasing demand for convenience food in this region.Consumer food preferences are changing, awareness about food additives is increasing, and consumers are willing to spend more money on naturally sourced food products.



All these factors are fueling the growth of food stabilizers (blends & systems) market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30 %, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 45%

• By Designation: C Level - 35%, D Level - 25%, and Others* - 40%

• By Region: North America - 20 %, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 40% and RoW - 15%,



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Cargill

• DowDuPont

• Tate & Lyle

• Kerry

• CP Kelco

• Palsgaard

• Ashland

• ADM

• BASF

• Ingredion

• Hydrosol

• Nexira



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food stabilizers on the basis of function, source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles —which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food stabilizers, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food stabilizers

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food stabilizers is flourishing



